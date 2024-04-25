Skip to Content
Bring Your Child to Work Day in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 4:05 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April 25th is National Bring Your Child to Work Day, and some local children got a glimpse at a day in the life of mom and dad.

The City of Yuma hosted a Bring Your Child to Work Day with many agencies participating.

Parents at the Yuma Police Department (YPD), Fire Department, and Municipal Courthouse brought their children in to work for a look behind the scenes.

Children at the Yuma Police Department got a chance to learn about forensics, dispatching, and K-9 units.

"So, my favorite part is seeing the children interacting with our employees and then getting really excited when we tell them their mom is a dispatcher or that they're an officer. They get to come over here and they see what their parents do, and how much they do contribute to our community," shared Christina Fernandez with YPD Public Affairs.

Every year, the fourth Thursday of April is National Bring Your Child to Work Day.

This is the first year YPD participated in the event and they say they plan to do this annually.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

