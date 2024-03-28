Apply to T-Mobile’s Hometown grant!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - T-Mobile is looking to invest $25 million across 500 rural towns across America, including right here in the Desert Southwest, to jumpstart projects and build stronger communities.

T-Mobile launched the Hometown Grant Program as part of its commitment to give back to small cities and rural towns across America.

"The Hometown Grant Program launched back in April 2021 as a part of T-Mobile's commitment to get involved in rural towns and small cities across America and really make investments," said T-Mobile's Regional Marketing Manager, Tony Delansky. "Through the program, we've been able to fund a lot of great projects across the nation, including revitalizing community centers, outdoor spaces, doing art installations, as well as youth education programs and other great programs as well."

The program will help fund projects that foster local connections, such as technology upgrades, and outdoor spaces such as building new hiking trails, the arts, community centers, revitalizing historic buildings, and more.

The applicant’s proposal must include plans, budget, timeline, anticipated impact, and up to five letters of support.

"We're excited to continue to eagerly accept applications for both counties and get that accomplished soon," said Delansky. "[This program] has just been a positive impact [for these rural areas] and we've been very blessed to be able to be involved in those communities."

The deadline to apply for the Hometown Grant is on Sunday, March 31.

If you haven't come up with your great idea to help assist our community, don't worry.

The application for the next session will open next month and run through early this summer.