Yuma Jersey Mike’s Subs locations to donate all sales to local charities

today at 10:49 AM
Eat a sub, help a charity on Wednesday, March 27

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Head on over to any Jersey Mike's Subs location in Yuma on Wednesday to grab a sub, and 100 percent of your purchase will go towards local charities.

Jersey Mike's Subs said whether you order in-store, online, or through their app, all of the sales from Wednesday will go to a good cause.

Here are the following charities that the two Jersey Mike's Subs in Yuma will be donating to:

This event is a part of Jersey Mike's Subs' 14th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.

For more information, visit www.jerseymikes.com.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

