Yuma Jersey Mike’s Subs locations to donate all sales to local charities

Eat a sub, help a charity on Wednesday, March 27

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Head on over to any Jersey Mike's Subs location in Yuma on Wednesday to grab a sub, and 100 percent of your purchase will go towards local charities.

Jersey Mike's Subs said whether you order in-store, online, or through their app, all of the sales from Wednesday will go to a good cause.

Here are the following charities that the two Jersey Mike's Subs in Yuma will be donating to:

Jersey Mike's Subs' location at 11231 E. Commercial Centre Loop in the Foothills will give back to the 4 th Avenue Gym Athletic Foundation .

. Jersey Mike's Subs' location at 1580 S. 4th Ave., in Yuma, will give back to Amberly’s Place .

This event is a part of Jersey Mike's Subs' 14th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.