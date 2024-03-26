Vitalant honors local partners

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit organization honored local partners for helping with blood donations across Yuma County.

Vitalant recognized Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) volunteers for their efforts during the blood drive events they had last year.

YRMC's volunteer director said every year there's a different goal when it comes to blood drives.

"We are up to 24 so I don't know if we can have any more drives but what we can do is is get more donors definitely , we can use more donors it's easy and you are saving lives," said Elizabeth Hammonds, YRMC Volunteer Services Director.

Theresa Sartz of John Neumann Catholic Church was also honored.

Our very own News Director Ernesto Romero received the media of the year award for helping spread the message and starting our very own blood drive last year that helped collect almost 100 blood donations.