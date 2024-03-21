Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

This year’s world happiness report is out and the U.S. didn’t make the top 20

By ,
today at 8:57 AM
Published 8:55 AM

(KYMA, KECY / CNN) - This year's world happiness report is out and the United States didn't make the top 20!

The U.S. came in at number 23 and dropped due to a rise in happiness among other countries.

This year's report was the first to include separate ranking by age groups.

In the U.S. happiness scores from people under 30-years-old were dramatically lower than people 60 and older.

It's also the first time the U.S. has dropped out of the top 20 since the report was first published in 2012.

The report said overall globally young people aged 15 to 24-years-old experienced improved life satisfaction between 2006 and 2019.

It's been stable life satisfaction since then.

At number one Finland was once again named the world's happiest country for the seventh straight year.

Denmark took second place.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content