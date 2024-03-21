This year’s world happiness report is out and the U.S. didn’t make the top 20

(KYMA, KECY / CNN) - This year's world happiness report is out and the United States didn't make the top 20!

The U.S. came in at number 23 and dropped due to a rise in happiness among other countries.

This year's report was the first to include separate ranking by age groups.

In the U.S. happiness scores from people under 30-years-old were dramatically lower than people 60 and older.

It's also the first time the U.S. has dropped out of the top 20 since the report was first published in 2012.

The report said overall globally young people aged 15 to 24-years-old experienced improved life satisfaction between 2006 and 2019.

It's been stable life satisfaction since then.

At number one Finland was once again named the world's happiest country for the seventh straight year.

Denmark took second place.