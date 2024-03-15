YRMC hosts Match Day party and calls new incoming graduates for its Residency Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) called 10 graduating medical school students with the big news that they will soon get to serve the Yuma community.

It was all part of the hospital's Match Day party on Friday.

Graduating medical students await the third Friday of March with lots of anticipation because it's when they learn where they will be training for residency.

Residency is where doctors train in a specialty for several years, so the match has a big impact on the student's future.

"The residency program has increased access here at YRMC. We see roughly about 40,000 patients at the Family Medicine Center alone, and that doesn't count the patients that they encounter on their rotations," says Doctor Kristina Diaz, Program Director of Family Medicine Residency at YRMC.

YRMC wants to congratulate all the incoming and outgoing doctors of its residency program.