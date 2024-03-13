You don’t want to miss Somerton’s Greater Days Parade & Food Festival that will keep your tummy full

Prepare your taste buds for a showdown as food vendors battle it out in exciting categories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton's Greater Days Parade and Food Festival is taking place Saturday, Mar. 16.

You're invited to be a part of the City of Somerton’s 106th Anniversary Celebration.

Join the city and community as they march through Main Street starting at 8:30 a.m. for the Greater Days Parade.

The parade will begin on Avenue F and go all the way to State Avenue ending at City Hall.

But the festivities don't end there. The celebration will continue at the Somerton Food Festival in the evening at 5:00 p.m. at Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Avenue, Somerton, AZ.

The event is free to the public, though money raised throughout the festival will be going back to the City of Somerton to improve future events.

Valeria Castro, Somerton's Special Events Coordinator says it's an event you don't want to miss.

"So if you're into really good music, really good dances, we're going to have it all there and of course, the food," says Castro.

There will be live performances by Los Moonlights, Los Cadetes de Memo Cavada, and Banda La 19, as well as folkloric dance groups.

As far as food, the options are endless.

Food vendors will be showcasing their popular items in contests. The categories are Taco Throw Down, Sweet Tooth, and Street Food.

"So street food, I don't know if you're craving some elote or Tostitos and then for sweet tooth, some churros to add to your night and then taco throw down. So if you really are a fan of tacos this is your event," says Valeria.

Locals from different businesses and organizations will be the judges determining who's the best of the best.

For more information, you can visit this website.

Enjoy an evening filled with family fun, great music, and delicious food.