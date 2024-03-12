Somerton to host its Greater Days parade and Food Festival on Saturday

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton is getting ready for a day full of festivities this coming Saturday.

Everything starts with the Greater Days Parade, at 8:30 am.

City officials and local school marching bands are participating.

The Somerton special events coordinator said the goal is to demonstrate the bond between the city and its residents.

"What Somerton really means, how united we are and the type of community we are, which is a community that participates and it's here for their children, here for the neighbors and that pretty much the goal of the parade as well," said Valeria Castro, Somerton Special Events Coordinator.

The festivities will continue Saturday afternoon with the Somerton Food Festival starting at 5 p.m.

Both events will take place on Main Street in Somerton.