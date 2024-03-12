AWC invites creatives to join its Open Mic event

Event will be the celebratory closing ceremony for the annual Student Showcase on March 27

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said its Creative Writing students will host the second annual Open Mic for all creatives to come together.

The Open Mic will be happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the AWC Yuma Campus Academic Library.

AWC said writers, musicians, dancers, comics, magicians, and spoken-word artists of all types are welcome to join the Open Mic.

Performances must range from four to six minutes and are suitable for a small stage in front of an audience. Pre-registration is encouraged since performance slots are limited.

According to AWC, scholarships ranging from $700 to $100 are available as prizes for student performers.

“The Open Mic’s purpose is to create a relaxing performance space for artists from the college community to gather and enjoy one another’s work,” said Professor of English David Kern.

AWC said it is asking participants to refrain from gratuitous references to violence or slurs based on race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. AWC Faculty and staff will have the final say on when such content has no artistic merit,

The annual Student Showcase and scholarship awards will also happen before the Open Mic from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the AWC Library Annex. AWC mentioned the showcase offers $7,500 in scholarships for Yuma and South County student participants.

For more information or to register to perform, contact Professor David Kern at David.Kern@azwestern.edu or 928-317-5881. Open Mic registration will close on March 26.