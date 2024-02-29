Yuma Territorial Prison night tours are back

A true crime experience, where everyone is guilty

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Night Prison Tours of the Yuma Territorial Prison are back with March dates and you don't want to miss it.

Tours will be happening on March 15 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park located at 220 Prison Hill Road..

The park is inviting the community to join the tour of the prison.

Tickets are $30 and advance purchase is requires since there is a limited amount of tickets available.

Space is limited and comfortable shoes are recommended for the tours.

To buy tickets for March 15, go to https://app.aplos.com/aws/events/night_prison_tours.

To buy tickets for March 28, go to https://app.aplos.com/aws/events/night_prison_tours_328.

See you in prison!