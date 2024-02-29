Social dining with a cause

Skip to Content
Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 9:57 PM
Published 10:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dining with a cause.

A local restaurant teamed up with the Yuma Crossing Rotary Club Thursday in rewarding a $500 scholarship.

To achieve this, The Best Taquito had to sell 500 tacos on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The restaurant surpassed the goal and was able to gift the chosen student with a scholarship.

The student's after-school program was there to accept it for her.

"I'm really excited, this is for a great student that I know has been involved in a lot of the community services and a lot of projects and it's a great student," said Alma Ornelas, the owner of The Best Taquito.

The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club said this is the first of many scholarship events to come.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

