Social dining with a cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dining with a cause.

A local restaurant teamed up with the Yuma Crossing Rotary Club Thursday in rewarding a $500 scholarship.

To achieve this, The Best Taquito had to sell 500 tacos on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The restaurant surpassed the goal and was able to gift the chosen student with a scholarship.

The student's after-school program was there to accept it for her.

"I'm really excited, this is for a great student that I know has been involved in a lot of the community services and a lot of projects and it's a great student," said Alma Ornelas, the owner of The Best Taquito.

The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club said this is the first of many scholarship events to come.