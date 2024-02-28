Skip to Content
Arizona Western College Community Band to present Grand Serenades

Arizona Western College
today at 11:06 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced the Community Band will present its "Grand Serenades" concert featuring guest soloist Michael Becker.

Michael Becker is the trombone instructor at the University of Arizona and is also the principal trombonist for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, said AWC.

The concert will be happening on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the North Wing of the Schoening Conference Center at the AWC Yuma Campus.

Click here for the campus map.

AWC said the concert is free and open for the community to attend.

However, donations will be accepted to benefit music scholarships.

For more information, contact Dr. Shawn Pollard at Louis.Pollard@azwestern.edu or 928-344-7573.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

