Arizona Western College Community Band to present Grand Serenades

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced the Community Band will present its "Grand Serenades" concert featuring guest soloist Michael Becker.

Michael Becker is the trombone instructor at the University of Arizona and is also the principal trombonist for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, said AWC.

The concert will be happening on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the North Wing of the Schoening Conference Center at the AWC Yuma Campus.

Click here for the campus map.

AWC said the concert is free and open for the community to attend.

However, donations will be accepted to benefit music scholarships.



For more information, contact Dr. Shawn Pollard at Louis.Pollard@azwestern.edu or 928-344-7573.