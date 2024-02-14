Mariachi Sol de Mexico and Imperial Valley Symphony to perform together

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Mariachi Sol de México and the Imperial Valley Symphony will be performing in a concert called "Pasión Mexicana."

Mariachi Sol de México will be under the direction of master musician José Hernández and the Imperial Valley Symphony will be under the direction of Dr. Matthew Busee.

This concert will be raising money for the Imperial Valley Symphony to allow them to perform to a larger audience.

The concert will be happening on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School located at 2001 Ocotillo Drive in El Centro.

Tickets can be bought HERE.