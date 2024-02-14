Local flower shops ready for Valentine’s Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Love is in the air and Valentine's Day is one of the most anticipated holidays for some local floral businesses.

According to WalletHub, people are projected to spend over $25 billion this year for Valentine's Day, making it the third-priciest holiday on the calendar for U.S. consumers.

At The Flower Mine, they say they get about 500-600 orders a day around Valentine's Day and at Fortuna Florist they see about 200-250 orders a day.

Although Valentine's Day is especially busy, Fortuna Florist said that the craziest holiday is Mother's Day, since a lot of people in our community celebrate American Mother's Day and Mexican Mother's Day which always falls on May 10.

Both flower shops said their favorite part of the holiday is seeing their customer's faces light up when they see the floral arrangements.