79th annual Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cowboys and cowgirls will be squaring off in a variety of events starting Friday and through the weekend.

Less than 24 hours until the kick off of the 79th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

“If you’ve never been to a rodeo, our rodeo is one of the best in the southwest,” said Mike Leifeste, Silver Spur Second Vice Rodeo Chairman.

The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has been held the second weekend of February since 1946.

This longtime Yuma tradition is a professional rodeo cowboys association-sanctioned event, with competitors from near and far

“Contestants come from all over the united states but there are also some that are from other countries that come and compete,” said Silver Spur Rodeo Chairman, Peggy Collins.

Some events you can expect to see include saddle bronc, bear back, barrel racing, tie down roping, and steer wrestling.

“You’ve got your bull riding and the kids mutton busting, but we have an awesome specialty act this year brand new to yuma coming and he’s a 15 time world champion with the NFR,” said Collins.

Locals from the Yuma Progressive Barrel Racing Association will also be competing in the rodeo.

“There’s a lot of tickets left, there is still tickets online, you can go to yumarodeo.com, cal ranch, Lerma’s in Somerton, visitors bureau, and tractor supply in the Foothills,” said Leifeste.

Friday and Saturday gates will open at 2 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 4 p.m.

And Sunday gates open at noon and the rodeo starts at 2 p.m.