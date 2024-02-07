Fort Yuma Rotary to host Mardi Gras on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local service club is getting ready for an event that will light up Yuma Main Street for a good cause.

Fort Yuma Rotary will have its 23rd Mardi Gras on Friday, February 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More than 40 vendors will be selling food and other fun items.

There will also be music and entertainment for the entire family.

"We got food vendors, toy vendors, clothes vendors, we got a stage on the south end, a stage on the north end, we have a band coming from out of town the k-tel all stars it's a 70s band," said Kayla Irr-Mendez, Fort Yuma Rotary Marketing Coordinator.

"In my year we were able to raise $40,000 total all of that is from that event and this year we plan to give up more," Josh Finkbeiner, Mardi Gras Organizer.

All proceeds will go to local charities.