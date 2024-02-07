Come visit Yuma’s Territorial Prison after dark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is a cultural landmark, visited by thousands of locals and curious visitors each month.

And while you may know what the prison may look like, you've probably never seen it like this.

You can now see the Yuma Territorial Prison will be under the cover of darkness.

They will be open on select nights in February. It's your chance to indulge in this rare opportunity to stroll through the park by moonlight and wander through the museum at night.

"You really get a sense of what it was like for those 3,069 men and women who were incarcerated here at the Yuma Territorial Prison," said Yanna Kruse, Park Manager for the Yuma Territorial State Prison. "And coming at night really elevates that feeling of wonder and helps you imagine what it was like to live behind bars."

Dare to enter the Dark Cell, sip on a Fuzzy Scorpion Mocktail, or perhaps pay your respects in the Prison Cemetery.

If you look close enough, you may see ghosts of prisoners past attempting to escape.

"We'll give you a few clues to help you find them, but we'll see if you can find all of them," said Kruse.

Visit Yuma Territorial Prison after dark on February 8, 15, and 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 7-13, and children under six are free.

You can find more information on their website at yumaprison.org.