Spots still available for Camp Inferno

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local teenage girls have the chance to experience what it takes to become a firefighter.

The Yuma Fire Department still has spots available for Camp Inferno.

Participants learn how to put out fires, what it takes to be a paramedic, and other skills.

Full scholarships for the program are also still available.

The goal is to inspire girls to pursue a career as a first responder.

"A self-assurance, girls become more confident in themselves and their skills and abilities just by having these chances to do things that are not part of anybody's daily life," said Marilyn Lammel, Yuma Parks, and Recreation Program Supervisor.

To register, you can click here.

The deadline is on Friday.