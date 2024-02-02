Camp Inferno gives teen girls hands-on experience in firefighter duties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma said Camp Inferno is open for enrollment and will be happening on February 13, 16, and 17.

Camp Inferno is a program that provides teenage girls an opportunity to have hands-on experience into the duties of a firefighter, said the City of Yuma.

The goal of the program is to give a real-world experience for youth and to encourage them to challenge themselves on multiple mental and physical firefighter tasks.

Participants will get to develop fellowship, respect for others, self-assurance, and leadership skills.

The City of Yuma said Camp Inferno will provide T-shirts and gift bags for campers and will issue required gear for their use.

On that Friday, participants will have a pizza dinner with a campfire and s'mores, and there will be hamburgers for lunch on that Saturday.

However, the City of Yuma said participants must commit to attending for the duration of the program.

The program's activities will be held at the Public Safety Training Facility at 3575 S. Avenue 4E.

Women and girls who are 14-19 may participate in the program.

To register, you can click here.

If you would like to pick up the registration packet in person, go to the Parks and Recreation office at City Hall, 1 City Plaza, where the packet must be returned once completed by parents.

The cost to register is $30 per student, and space is limited.

There is also a limited number of full scholarships and are available based on financial need.

“Camp Inferno is an opportunity for young women to see a day in the life of a firefighter,” said Yuma Fire Department Captain David Padilla Jr. “Programs like Camp Inferno are rare, and we are fortunate to be able to offer such an amazing experience and opportunity to young ladies who are interested in the profession. “

For more information, contact: