Second Annual Charity Bike Run for Saddles of Joy

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is hosting a fun bike run to help raise funding for Saddles of Joy.

Iron Order Motorcycle Club is partnering with Saddles of Joy with the 2nd annual Charity Bike Run that will take place on February 3.

Deana Salter, Vice-President of the Board of Directors for Saddles of Joy, said that events like this are a great way for the Yuma community to come together while also supporting a great cause.

"We are going to have five stops around Yuma," said Salter. "At the last stop, we're going to have a big barbeque, a silent auction, and raffle off some prizes for everyone."

Saddles of Joy is a non-profit organization that assists with therapeutic healing with the use of horses. They assist with both mental and physical disabilities for anyone, regardless of age.

"We have an animal and petting farm," said Salter. "And of course a lot of horses that children and adults can ride. We want to make sure that anyone who wants to ride one of our horses gets that opportunity."

Ron Kobs, a member of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, said that this event is all about helping others.

"We're basically leading the run, trying to have a good time," said Kobs. "We're not here to make money or anything. We're just here to have a good time and send all the funds over to Saddles of Joy."

Aside from the bike run itself, there will be activities all day long that will certainly keep people coming.

"One of our stops is Bottoms Up out in the foothills," said Salter. "They are providing snack foods to all of the participants. We'll also be stopping at Arizona Market; they're going to have music out there. A lot of our community has stepped up and given the event donations and contributions to support us."

The Bike Run will begin at 8 A.M. at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 2550 E. Gila Ridge Road.

Registration and sign-ups for the event are $30.