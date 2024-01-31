Skip to Content
Collecting teddy bears for locals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local car club is getting ready to collect toys for Yuma Regional Medical Center patients.

The Foothills Car Club will be accepting teddy bears and donations on Saturday, February 3 at the Arizona Marketplace on 32nd Street in Yuma from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The teddy bears collected will put a smile on kids' faces and other patients.

"Not only good for our children but also as I recently found out they give some of these bears to Alzheimer's patients right here in the city so it's a very good cause," said Richard Craig, Foothills Cruisers Public Affairs.

The goal is to collect more than 2,000 bears. 

