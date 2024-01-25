AWC’s Hall of Fame seeking nominations

AWC Hall of Fame was established in 2011 and is accepting nominations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced nominations are now open for its Hall of Fame.

The AWC Hall of Fame honors alumni, faculty, and community leaders from Yuma and La Paz counties.

It spotlights those who have made a significant contribution to the mission of the college or distinguished themselves in service to the larger world, said AWC.

The Hall of Fame is comprised of 29 honorees and includes 2023 inductees Tom Tyree and John Stratton.

The Foundation and AWC will recognize the 2024 inductees during the Foundation’s fundraising event called the Schoolhouse Soiree, on Friday, October 4.

AWC said nominations will be accepted in four categories:

Student (eligible after 3 years of separation from AWC)

Faculty or Staff (eligible 3 years after separation or after 10 years of active service)

Teams (academic or athletic teams who win a state or national championship)

Community Leader (eligible after three years of distinguished support or service to AWC)

Nominations will be open until Thursday, March 14.

To submit a nomination, go to foundation.azwestern.edu/hall-of-fame-nomination.