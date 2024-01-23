Memorial bench dedicated to local Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local veterans received a special gift in appreciation for their service.

The United States Submarine Veterans Barbel Base presented a memorial bench at the State of Arizona Veterans Home.

City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said this is one of many ways the community can give back to our military heroes.

"You can donate some things here to the Veterans home maybe come by and visit some Veterans those are great things to do, show to Veterans' parades and activities just show the community support," shared City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

The plaque on the bench said, "Dedicated to Veterans, especially to those who gave their lives in the pursuit of their duties while serving our country."