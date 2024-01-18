Diamonds and Sapphires raffle to help Crossroads Mission

A $16,525 value of jewelry could be yours for only $10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission and Paul Bensel Jewelers have teamed up to raise money for the new men's shelter.

An anonymous donor donated a four-piece diamond and sapphire jewelry set to the shelter, which Paul Bensel Jewelers then appraised to a $16,525 value.

"The piece of jewelry consists of a 10-karat yellow gold bracelet. It's set with diamonds and sapphires, all natural stones, along with a matching pendant," James Bensel with Paul Bensel Jewelers stated. "That's a big, beautiful blue sapphire, natural baguette cut diamonds and round diamonds and the matching earrings and a matching ring."

You can win the full set by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket.

The jewelry is on display at Paul Bensel Jewelers, so if you would like to see it in person, you're more than welcome to.

Tickets are available at three different locations: FTS Automotive Center, Crossroads Mission 2nd Chance Thrift Store, and Paul Bensel Jewelers.

If a business is interested in buying tickets in bulk, James Bensel will save you a trip.

"If you own a business and you're buying 10 or more tickets or if you're an individual if you're buying 10, 20, 30 tickets, we'll deliver the pieces for you and so you just call us. Let us know where you're at, how many tickets you'd like," James Benson says. "We'll show up with the tickets, write you the receipts for them and deliver the tickets to you and take delivery of the money there. So we're happy to do that."

The drawing will be held on Feb. 12. You do not need to be present to win.

James Bensel will call the winner at 12 p.m. sharp.

It's right before Valentine's Day, so take advantage of treating yourself or it could be a perfect gift for a loved one while supporting a good cause.

You can visit Crossroads Mission for more information.