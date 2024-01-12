Yuma’s annual Art in the Park is back!

Art in the Park is happening on January 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get outdoors and experience local artwork.

Art in the Park is an alfresco fine arts festival presented by the Yuma Art Center in scenic Gateway Park.

The event features dozens of local and regional artists alongside the banks of the Colorado River.

Enjoy a leisurely afternoon in the park with live music, lawn games, and spirited libations surrounded by a wide variety of art displays.

“I get to geek out on art all day long and having people come up and have such niece interests and knowledge about what they're doing and getting to talk to them in depth it’s not something you get to do every day when you’re going shopping or taking the kids to school, so it’s been a real blast. I’ve only sat down like twice,” said local artist, Christie Nicholls.

The art walk started Friday and if you missed it, you'll get another chance on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is one dollar per person per day, and children six and under are free. Leashed dogs are welcome!