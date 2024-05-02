Skip to Content
IID announces enhanced security measures for public safety at district meetings

today at 10:32 AM
Published 10:48 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said it will begin asking attendees at its board meetings to go through a security screening process that includes going through a metal detector.

The district said it will begin these measures with the IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, May 7.

IID said this supports public safety and is in line with how public agencies conduct business.

Staff and the public should plan to allow additional time to get to the facility since there are new security measures.

IID said it appreciates everyone's cooperation as they are doing their best to keep public meetings safe.

For more information on the upcoming IID Board of Directors meeting, go to www.iid.com.

