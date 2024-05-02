Early College Program recognizes local students

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 hosted its first annual Early College Recognition Ceremony and recognized 293 students.

Students from the Early College Program were recognized at the ceremony that happened on Monday, April 29, at Southwest Junior High School.

Students were recognized with Honors in Math and Reading, Science Awards, Ohtli Award, and English.

While others were recognized for testing 2.5 grades above their grade level.

GESD #32 said these students took the American College Test (ACT) assessment and are eligible for the Center for Talented Youth Program at Johns Hopkins University and any other advanced programs.

The district mentioned it offers program opportunities through partnerships with the local community college, state universities, ACT initiatives, ACT prep programs, and the Center for Talented Youth

Program at Johns Hopkins University.

“Special thanks to all the people who have unconditionally done their part to make this district shine,” said Mr. Homero Chavez, Early College Program Director. “A huge thank you to the parents who have placed their trust in our academic initiatives throughout the years, to the district administration for their leadership and support, and to our school board members for their vision and guidance. Congratulations teachers, principals, and supporting staff for all your hard work. Congratulations to all the students who put in the extra effort to achieve greatness.”

GESD #32 said the recognition ceremony highlighted the district's efforts in promoting student success and providing educational opportunities through its dual enrollment program.

Congratulations to the students from us here at KYMA!