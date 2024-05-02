Skip to Content
Arizona News

Phoenix police officer charged with child pornography and exploitation offenses

MGN
By
today at 12:10 PM
Published 12:30 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) – 41-year-old Alaa Robert Bartley was indicted for multiple child pornography-related offenses and was ordered to be detained in custody.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for the following offenses:

  • Attempted Production of Child Pornography
  • Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor
  • Multiple counts of Distributing, Receiving, and Possessing Child Pornography

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment alleges that Bartley repeatedly exchanged digital images of child pornography between August 2020 and August 2023.

Allegedly, Bartley attempted to take sexually explicit images of a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment also alleges that he used facilities of interstate commerce while attempting to induce another minor to engage in criminal sexual activity from December 2023 to April 2024.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Attempted Production of Child Pornography carries a potential sentence of 15-30 years in prison.

While Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also said each count of Distributing, Receiving, and Possessing Child Pornography carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

All of the counts carry a potential fine of up to $250K and up to a lifetime term of supervised release, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content