Phoenix police officer charged with child pornography and exploitation offenses

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) – 41-year-old Alaa Robert Bartley was indicted for multiple child pornography-related offenses and was ordered to be detained in custody.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for the following offenses:

Attempted Production of Child Pornography

Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

Multiple counts of Distributing, Receiving, and Possessing Child Pornography

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment alleges that Bartley repeatedly exchanged digital images of child pornography between August 2020 and August 2023.

Allegedly, Bartley attempted to take sexually explicit images of a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment also alleges that he used facilities of interstate commerce while attempting to induce another minor to engage in criminal sexual activity from December 2023 to April 2024.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Attempted Production of Child Pornography carries a potential sentence of 15-30 years in prison.

While Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also said each count of Distributing, Receiving, and Possessing Child Pornography carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

All of the counts carry a potential fine of up to $250K and up to a lifetime term of supervised release, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.