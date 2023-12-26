Crossroads Mission serves meals to Yuma community for Christmas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit reaches its goal of serving thousands of meals during its Three Days of Christmas event.

Crossroads Mission served more than 1,700 meals each day and over 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas combined.

The Community Affairs Director said it was possible thanks to all the donations.

"So, we want to thank the community for all the donations, desserts, and everything that came in to make it possible and we appreciate everybody. All the kids got toys, American Legion train came," stated Barbara Rochester, Crossroads Mission Community Affairs Director

Crossroads Mission is still accepting donations to help the Yuma community next year.