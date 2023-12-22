Skip to Content
Local business paying it forward for the holidays

today at 1:16 PM
Published 3:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quick Refrigeration gave away an air conditioner unit to a local customer. 

The owner said the giveaway event has become a great way to give back to the Yuma community.

The lucky winner said this gift came at the perfect time.

"I was going to save for the AC for a couple of years and now I need to save for a roof, I have a very old house and it's such a blessing," said Yaniba Bush, AC unit winner.

"Now this becomes an annual tradition so every year we're going to give away an AC for Christmas it's the best time of year and time to reflect on family and life and it's a great time to be generous," said Jimmy Gilmore, Quick Refrigeration owner.

Quick Refrigeration's owner said they have more giveaways planned for 2024.

Abraham Retana

abraham.retana@kecytv.com

