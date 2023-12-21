Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree Distribution Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army hosted their Angel Tree Distribution Day where they gave back to those in the community.

“The goal is just to remind these families that they’re seen and they're loved and they’re cared by their community and the Lord and to just brighten up their holiday season and remind them that just because they’re having some dark days there is hope," said Lt. Amber Herzog from the Salvation Army Yuma.

The event has been going on for at least 43 years.

This year alone they were able to help 250 families and help feed over 600 children.

“Now we call Yuma our home and we are giving back to the communities for the communities that we visited over our career where they helped us now we are here giving back to Yuma community,” said Rob Fibley, Chairman of the Advisory Board from the Salvation Army.

Many businesses donated to make this possible, including Walmart, Fry's, Haven Health, and Enhabit Home Health.

Fibley also has a message for the Yuma Community.

"Thank you very much for supporting the Salvation Army and our effort to bring Merry Christmas to these families," said Fibley.