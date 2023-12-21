Holiday luncheon for Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Veterans received a special treat for the holidays Thursday afternoon.

Our men and women at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Yuma had a Christmas lunch and spent time with family and members of the military.

The goal was to bring the holiday spirit to our local heroes.

"For some of them we are the only family at this time and you help to up the Christmas spirit, second it allows my soldiers who are here volunteering to be able to interact with our Veterans and how the service is and hopefully motivate them to do the same thing," said Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, YPG Senior Enlisted Advisor.

"It's a way to brighten up their day and look forward to all the holidays every season is different and definitely this season has been jolly one here at the Arizona State Veteran Home," said Crystal Vasquez, Arizona State Veterans Home Recreational Therapy Manager.

The Veterans enjoyed food, music, and a special visit from Santa Claus.