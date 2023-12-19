Skip to Content
Local game store gives away toys

EDUARDO MORALES
By
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lost Empire Games got in their truck and personally delivered hundreds of Funko Pops to charitable organizations Thursday.

“Those gifts from Lost Empire Games are gifts that we can give to our teens and that is significant and so we’re super excited about that and really grateful to them for thinking of our teenagers this time of year,” said Tori Bourguignon, Executive Director of Amberly's Place.

They gifted Funko Pops to Amberly’s Place, Child and Family Services of Yuma, and Helpings Hands of Yuma.

The co-owners of Lost Empire Games also prepared goodie bags of toys to be distributed at Crossroads Mission.

One co-owner shared why they have given away toys for the past three years.

“To take care of our community you know these kids... a lot of them are going to grow up or spend Christmas season without getting a gift and honestly it hurts us, it hurts to see that,” said Jonathan Cabrera.

The local store will look to continue to give back throughout the next year so that they can continue to help the community.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023.

