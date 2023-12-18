Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Santa’s Jingle Bell Journey returns to El Centro

KYMA
By
today at 10:07 AM
Published 10:31 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro brings back its annual Santa’s Jingle Bell Journey, partnering with the El Centro Fire Department.

This event started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help spread some holiday cheer from their own homes. 

The fire department parades around from street to street with Santa Claus on top of their engine, along with the city mayor waving as families wait outside their homes to greet Santa. 

The event will be happening from Sunday, December 17 to Saturday, December 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information on when Santa will be coming to your neighborhood this week, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content