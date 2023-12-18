Santa’s Jingle Bell Journey returns to El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro brings back its annual Santa’s Jingle Bell Journey, partnering with the El Centro Fire Department.

This event started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help spread some holiday cheer from their own homes.

The fire department parades around from street to street with Santa Claus on top of their engine, along with the city mayor waving as families wait outside their homes to greet Santa.

The event will be happening from Sunday, December 17 to Saturday, December 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information on when Santa will be coming to your neighborhood this week, click HERE.