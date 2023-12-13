YPG and MCAS Yuma hosted volunteers appreciation lunch

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local military bases honored Yuma Airport volunteers.

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma recognized workers at the Military Comfort Center for serving veterans and active military who travel.

"Show appreciation for the military comfort center it has been here since 2010 selflessly serving our men and women before travel," said Col. John Nelson, YPG commander

Since it opened in 2010 the Military Comfort Center has served more than 54,000 military members.