Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

YPG and MCAS Yuma hosted volunteers appreciation lunch

KYMA
By
today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:52 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local military bases honored Yuma Airport volunteers.

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma recognized workers at the Military Comfort Center for serving veterans and active military who travel.

"Show appreciation for the military comfort center it has been here since 2010 selflessly serving our men and women before travel," said Col. John Nelson, YPG commander

Since it opened in 2010 the Military Comfort Center has served more than 54,000 military members.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content