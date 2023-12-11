California Highway Patrol hosts annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive  

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol's (CHP) "Chips For Kids Toy Drive" is accepting unwrapped and unused toys for its annual toy drive.

Donations are to be dropped off before December 15 at their El Centro station on Imperial Avenue right by "Movies Imperial."

CHP wants to help out children whose families are struggling financially this time of year by giving them gifts.

“We’re hoping for a great turnout this year as always. On Wednesday, December 20th, we will be here outside of the El Centro office distributing these toys. As of now we have been receiving several gifts. We’re definitely on track to beat what we had last year,” says Arturo Platero CHP Officer El Centro.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Walgreens in El Centro.

The toys will be distributed next Wednesday.