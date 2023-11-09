Skip to Content
City of San Luis to host two holiday events this season

City of San Luis
today at 3:24 PM
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis invites the community to their holiday events this upcoming season.

The first event will be the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 28.

And the second event will be the Holiday Light Parade on Thursday, December 7.

The City of San Luis said the Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the official start of the holiday season and features the illumination of the tree.

After the tree lighting, there will be the Holiday of Lights Parade which lights up the streets with decorated floats, marching bands, and festive performances.

Stay tuned for more details!

