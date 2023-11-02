Helping families after losing a baby

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is hosting a walk in support of families affected by the loss of their baby.

"A Walk to Remember" will be on Saturday, November 4, at Gateway Park in Yuma from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The event gives parents the opportunity to share their stories with other families to help them through the healing process.

"Increases awareness as to pregnancy and newborn loss so families come together gather around and share memories and connect with one another," said Maria Vera, Perinatal Loss Program Coordinator.