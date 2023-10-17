Pet Talk: Meet Milie

An adorable pup who likes treats and being around people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Milie is a 4-year-old female pit bull terrier mix who weighs 45 pounds.

Milie knows commands and is treat-motivated.

She is housebroken, leash-trained, and does well with other dogs her size.

Milie would make a great companion dog because she loves to be around people and children.

Come visit Milie and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Milie or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.