Pet Talk: Meet Margo

An adorable pup who will hide her treats and loves to play with toys

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Margo!

Margo is a 2-year-old spayed German shepherd retriever mix who weighs 62 pounds.

Margo gets along great with other dogs and is easy to walk on a leash.

She also loves people, attention, and getting petted.

Margo will even hide her treats and play with her toys.

Margo would make a perfect running-walking buddy.

Now through October 15th all adoption fees are $50 or less thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

Come visit Macy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Macy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.