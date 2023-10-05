Get your dance and party on at the 2023 San Felipe Blues and Arts Fiesta

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora spoke with a Lions Club member about what to expect and how the proceeds help the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Felipe Blues and Arts Fiesta is returning for the 16th year on October 13-14, 2023 located on El Dorado Ranch in Mexico.

On Friday the 13, the jam session is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday the 14, it's from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

It's a great event hosted by the Lions Club as they raise about $17,000-$20,000 per year to give back to the San Felipe Community.

Ana Martinez, Lions Club media and bands chair says over the years, they have raised a total of about $300,000.

"Most of them are non-profits as us and so we look at the what their needs are, and they usually send us a request on what their needs are and we try to meet them. For examples, like the Red Cross, if they need to have their electricity paid, then we pay for them usually in the summertime cause it's really hot," says Martinez. "During COVID we did a lot of food giveaway for the hungry, and we also donated clothing and we have gotten a bus for the camp school for the disabilities that we've brought from the U.S. and also an ambulance that we brought to a local hospital."

The event is an outside event where all the bands come together and they play in a jam session where people sit on the lawn at the golf course in El Dorado Ranch.

"This year one of the major artist performers is one of the local kids that is a Ranchero and he sings Mexican music and he's going to be a fiesta part and so he's going to open up the show on Friday night and on Saturday," describes Martinez. "So we want to give him a chance to sing."

Martinez says the fiesta takes about 9-10 months to prepare.

"My favorite part about this fiesta is that it's hectic, but once it's done, because it takes us all year to get together and everybody comes together, and we gather together with the board and see how much money we have to give back, that's my pleasure," says Martinez.

There are different prices for admission.

You can find tickets here.