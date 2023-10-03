Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Macy

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
October 2, 2023 7:22 PM
Published 10:00 AM

An adorable pup who likes treats 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Macy!

Macy is a 4-year-old female and spayed husky/shepherd mix who weighs 48 pounds. 

Macy gets along with both large and smaller dogs. 

She is easy to walk on a leash and appears to be housebroken. 

Macy also likes treats and takes them gently. 

Macy loves affection and could make a great dog for the whole family. 

Come visit Macy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Macy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content