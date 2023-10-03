Pet Talk: Meet Macy

An adorable pup who likes treats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Macy!

Macy is a 4-year-old female and spayed husky/shepherd mix who weighs 48 pounds.

Macy gets along with both large and smaller dogs.

She is easy to walk on a leash and appears to be housebroken.

Macy also likes treats and takes them gently.

Macy loves affection and could make a great dog for the whole family.

Come visit Macy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Macy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.