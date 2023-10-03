Pet Talk: Meet Macy
An adorable pup who likes treats
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.
Meet Macy!
Macy is a 4-year-old female and spayed husky/shepherd mix who weighs 48 pounds.
Macy gets along with both large and smaller dogs.
She is easy to walk on a leash and appears to be housebroken.
Macy also likes treats and takes them gently.
Macy loves affection and could make a great dog for the whole family.
Come visit Macy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.
HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you want to give Macy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.