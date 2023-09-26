Pet Talk: Meet Stan

An adorable pup who liked to be petted and treats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Stan is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who weighs 65 pounds.

Stan is very people and ball focused.

He also loves to play fetch, knows some commands, and is treat motivated.

Stan allows you to pet him all over and would make a great family dog.

He also gets along with other dogs.

Stan is under treatment for Ehrlichia, which is caused by ticks but is showing no ill effects.

Because he is under treatment he would be considered a medical adoption so his adoption fee is waived.

Come visit Stan and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Stan or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.