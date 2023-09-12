Pet Talk: Meet George

A loving pup who loves people and attention

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet George!

George is a 5-year-old neutered male American pit bull terrier who weighs 64 pounds.

George walks well on a leash, likes attention, and loves people

He does great with other dogs and is one of the best-behaved dogs at the shelter.

George also gets excited at his kennel door but does well coming out and going to the play yard.

Come visit George and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give George or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.