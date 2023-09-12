Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet George

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
September 11, 2023 9:39 PM
Published 9:45 AM

A loving pup who loves people and attention

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet George!

George is a 5-year-old neutered male American pit bull terrier who weighs 64 pounds.

George walks well on a leash, likes attention, and loves people

He does great with other dogs and is one of the best-behaved dogs at the shelter. 

George also gets excited at his kennel door but does well coming out and going to the play yard. 

Come visit George and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give George or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content