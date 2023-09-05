Pet Talk: Meet Julia and Terry
An adorable doggie duo who are best friends
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week, yes we have a doggie duo who are looking for a forever home.
Meet Julia and Terry!
Julia is a 3-year-old spayed female and Terry is a 2-year-old neutered male.
They are both huskies and both came into the shelter as strays.
Julia is very dog-social and walks great on a leash and likes playing with toys.
Terry is best friends with Julia but has also done very well in multi-dog play groups.
Terry is also leash-trained.
Come visit Julia and Terry and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.
HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you want to give Julia and Terry or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.