Pet Talk: Meet Julia and Terry

The Humane Society of Yuma
September 4, 2023 9:21 PM
An adorable doggie duo who are best friends

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week, yes we have a doggie duo who are looking for a forever home. 

Meet Julia and Terry!

Julia is a 3-year-old spayed female and Terry is a 2-year-old neutered male. 

They are both huskies and both came into the shelter as strays. 

Julia is very dog-social and walks great on a leash and likes playing with toys.

Terry is best friends with Julia but has also done very well in multi-dog play groups. 

Terry is also leash-trained.

Come visit Julia and Terry and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Julia and Terry or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

