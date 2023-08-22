Pet Talk: Meet Mogly

An adorable pup who loves toys, people and going on walks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Mogly is a 4-year-old male Chinese shar-pei/cattle dog mix who is extremely unique.

Mogly weighs 42 pounds and the shelter staff has never seen anything quite like him.

Mogly loves toys, people, affection, and going on walks.

He is also quiet in his kennel and appears to be housebroken.

Mogly would probably be best in a home without other dogs but could do well with just the right fit.

Come visit Mogly and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mogly or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.