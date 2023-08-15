Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Anna

The Humane Society of Yuma
August 14, 2023 5:35 PM
An adorable pup who loves morning walks and belly scratches

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Anna is a 1-year-old female pit bull terrier who weighs 46 pounds and loves morning walks. 

In fact, Anna gets so excited to go that she can barely walk because her tail is wagging so much. 

She knows to sit before she gets a treat and responds well to high praise. 

Anna will also crawl onto your lap and loves to get belly scratches.

Come visit Anna and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Anna or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

