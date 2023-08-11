Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Foster Friday: Meet Sammy!

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
today at 3:39 PM
Published 4:02 PM

An adorable pup who loves toys and learning commands

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Happy Fostered Friday! Meet Sammy!

Sammy is a 3-month-old male shepherd mix puppy who is ready for his forever home.

His foster says that he is a sweet and busy boy who loves running in the yard.

Sammy sleeps through the night and enjoys other dogs to play with.

He also loves chew toys and needs them to keep him occupied.

Sammy is also learning the command “wait” when a door is opened.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content