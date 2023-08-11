Foster Friday: Meet Sammy!

An adorable pup who loves toys and learning commands

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Fostered Friday! Meet Sammy!

Sammy is a 3-month-old male shepherd mix puppy who is ready for his forever home.

His foster says that he is a sweet and busy boy who loves running in the yard.

Sammy sleeps through the night and enjoys other dogs to play with.

He also loves chew toys and needs them to keep him occupied.

Sammy is also learning the command “wait” when a door is opened.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.