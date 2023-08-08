Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Bessie

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
August 7, 2023 9:24 PM
Published 9:55 AM

An adorable pup who loves water and gets along with other dogs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Bessie is a 1-year-old female husky who weighs 40 pounds and has been at the shelter since April. 

Bessie has a great personality and loves walks and playtime with her human. 

She also does exceptionally well with all dogs she meets. 

She likes to do a unique dance at the kennel door for anybody that walks by. 

Bessie also loves water and chasing a ball. 

Come visit Bessie and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Bessie or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Skip to content