Chick-fil-A Yuma donates to homeless shelter where manager once lived

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chick-fil-A Yuma recently held a brownies for benefit fundraiser to support the growing issue of homelessness across the state.

Proceeds from the weeklong campaign were donated to various nonprofits, with $1,355 donated locally to Crossroads Mission.

This was more than just a community donation for Chick-fil-A, it was a full-circle moment, especially for one of the restaurant’s team members.

Christian Bastida is a manager at Chick-fil-A, but years ago he was living at the same shelter the proceeds were donated to.

In 2016, Christian began to struggle with addiction, he sought shelter at Crossroads Mission, where he lived for five months, successfully completing its rehab program and turning his life around.

The former Chick-fil-A Yuma operator wrote a character letter for Christian, vouching for his strong work ethic and leadership skills, which helped him regain employment at the restaurant under operator Gabe Shaw.

Now, years later, he’s once again working at Chick-fil-A, happily and humbly serving the community.